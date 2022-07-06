Country Trust Bank Buys 31,166 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

