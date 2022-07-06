Country Trust Bank Buys 6,736 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

