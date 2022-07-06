Country Trust Bank Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $17,147,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.