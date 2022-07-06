Country Trust Bank Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT opened at $173.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

