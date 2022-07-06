Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Coupang stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $46.00.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

