Craig Harper-Denson Sells 12,500 Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRGE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 623,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

