Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $289.98

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 289.98 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 245.60 ($2.97). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 245.60 ($2.97), with a volume of 103,560 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.28) to GBX 415 ($5.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.96) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.86 ($4.94).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.12 million and a PE ratio of -1,201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.00%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.