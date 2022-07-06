Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,600 ($79.92) to GBX 6,000 ($72.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRDA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($105.35) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,500 ($102.93).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 14.03 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,765.97 ($81.93). 413,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,698.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,544.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,954.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.99) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($127.21).

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($96.88), for a total value of £22,400 ($27,125.21). Insiders bought a total of 6 shares of company stock worth $42,052 over the last 90 days.

Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.