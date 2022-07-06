CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

