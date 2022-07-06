Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $649,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.57.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

