Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

