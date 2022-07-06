Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

