Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 108.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

