Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.