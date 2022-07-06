Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 48,695 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 612.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 38.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.1% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3,635.1% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

