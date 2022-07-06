Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.33.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

