CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 34,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 773,068 shares.The stock last traded at $15.11 and had previously closed at $14.09.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.
CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
