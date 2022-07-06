CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 34,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 773,068 shares.The stock last traded at $15.11 and had previously closed at $14.09.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CureVac by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in CureVac by 15.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

