Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) is R.P. Boggs & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

R.P. Boggs & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,846 shares during the period. Custom Truck One Source comprises 4.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE CTOS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,637. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,941.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.