D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $2.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:D4T4 traded up GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 241.25 ($2.92). The stock had a trading volume of 71,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,666. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £96.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 279.93. D4t4 Solutions has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($4.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.15) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

