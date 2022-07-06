DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) Shares Up 50%

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) shares rose 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 13,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 2,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get DAC Technologies Group International alerts:

DAC Technologies Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DAC Technologies Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAC Technologies Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.