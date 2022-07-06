Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 5.2%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 6,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,194,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 151.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,162 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

