DAFI Protocol Price Down 6.9% This Week (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $178,041.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,499.80 or 1.00008364 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,391,179 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

