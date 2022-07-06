Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from 96.00 to 95.00. The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 187318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

DNKEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 30.22%.

About Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

