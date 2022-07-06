Davis Rea LTD. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $45,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average of $228.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $455.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

