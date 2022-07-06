Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574,237 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Definitive Healthcare worth $87,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 419,444 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 440,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,298.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 441,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DH stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

