Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 868 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

