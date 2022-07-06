Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

