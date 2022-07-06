Detalus Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of HBI opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.