Detalus Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

