Detalus Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,114.3% in the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 173,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 158,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 540.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

