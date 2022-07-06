Detalus Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

