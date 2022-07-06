Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE PM opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

