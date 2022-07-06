Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

