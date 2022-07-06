Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.72) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 168 ($2.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.23 ($2.01).

Shares of VOD traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 126.92 ($1.54). The stock had a trading volume of 61,657,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,261,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.21. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a market cap of £35.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($460,371.16).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

