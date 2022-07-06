Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

NYSE DLR opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.26. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

