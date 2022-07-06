Digital Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

NYSE DLR opened at $128.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

