Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,844. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Diodes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,081 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

