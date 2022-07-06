disBalancer Hits Market Capitalization of $867,241.94 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $867,241.94 and $60,686.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 893.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.39 or 0.09941749 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00131319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00099609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016535 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,198,075 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars.

