Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,052 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Diversey by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,904,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 465,667 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,660,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,676,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 240,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 740,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 686,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 238,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Diversey stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,197. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Diversey’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

