DMG Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

DMG Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $80.36. 3,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

