DMG Group LLC Sells 4,012 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DMG Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.4% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,552,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

