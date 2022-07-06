DMG Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DMG Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.51. 23,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.