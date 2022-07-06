DMG Group LLC Sells 632 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DMG Group LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.95.

NFLX traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $182.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,732. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $337.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.