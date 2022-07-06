DMG Group LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

DMG Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

