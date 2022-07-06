DMG Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DMG Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.7% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.67. 326,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,058. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average is $174.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

