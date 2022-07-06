Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average of $223.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

