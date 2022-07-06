DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.