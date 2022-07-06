DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.14.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.