Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 18,227 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $63,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $481.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

