Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 52,032 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,794,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $78,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.38%.
A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
