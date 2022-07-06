Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.